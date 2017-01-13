More Sunshine For Saturday, Temps Stay Well Above Average

SATURDAY: The strengthening subtropical ridge over the Gulf of Mexico will keep our weather pattern stable in the short term. Expect temperatures to stay mild or even on the warmer side for Saturday. We will start Saturday morning partly cloudy & turn mostly sunny by mid-afternoon. Highs reaching the upper 60s in the Tupelo area. Warmer to the South, highs near 75°.

SUNDAY: Our current weather pattern will remain steady for Sunday as well, but more cloud cover will move in from the South. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s, lows in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: A similar story for Monday as well; moderate to thick clouds will hang overhead Monday afternoon. Lows reaching the mid 50s as increasing moisture flows from the South, highs holding steady in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: An upper-level disturbance will progress along the Gulf Coast, bringing with it heavy rainfall & possible thunderstorms. This disturbance will cross into our region late Tuesday night, but current model guidance indicates a faster-than-anticipated progression. High temperatures once again in the 70s Tuesday afternoon, lows reaching the low 60s. Keeping rain chance at 30% for the moment.

WEDNESDAY: Better confidence on rain reaching our region during the day on Wednesday. More details will need to be ironed out, but this impending system appears to be slow-moving & capable of producing steady, moderate to heavy rain. Rain chance upgraded for Wednesday to 70%.

