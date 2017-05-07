Sunshine to Start the Week, but Storms Do Come Back

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds as we drop into the low 50s and a few into the upper 40s. Maybe grab a sweatshirt if you’re heading out late.

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: Look for warm days and fair nights. There will be plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. A few spots could hit the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Look for a light breeze to help keep things feeling mostly pleasant!

THURSDAY: While a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday it now appears as though most if not all of us will stay dry during the day. Any showers that do come our way will be after dinner and into Thursday Night.

FRIDAY: We’re watching our next storm system move through overnight Thursday into Friday. There is the possibility that some severe weather could occur across the southeast region, but the specifics of this are just a little too far out to nail down specific locations. We’ll keep monitoring this storm and bring you the first alert as it gets closer. Look for highs in the mid 70s, and it’s a good bet that most of us will get some rain out of this.

NEXT WEEKEND: More sunshine and warmth expected. We should clear out the storm system by Friday afternoon if all goes well, but we could start the day Saturday with some lingering clouds. By the afternoon, the sun will be back in full force and we’ll keep it on Sunday with temperatures near 80.

