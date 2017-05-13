A Super Sunny Mother’s Day!

TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the low 50s overnight. We’ll finally get clear skies and push those afternoon clouds out of here. Look for very light variable winds.

MOTHER’S DAY: Nearly 100% sunshine is likely along with warmer highs in the mid 80s. Be sure to take mom someplace good on her special day! Send us your Mother’s Day pictures as well and we’ll squeeze a few on the 9PM and 10PM shows!

NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern will be fairly quiet overall but we’ll be warming up again. Highs each day will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows should be in the low to mid 60s. The one chance for perhaps a stray shower looks to be on Thursday, but as of now we’re keeping it partly cloudy and dry.

