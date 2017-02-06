Suspect Arrested In Sherman Standoff

SHERMAN, MISS. (WCBI) – Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a Sherman man to barricade himself inside his mobile home, after firing shots at officers.

It was around 1:30 pm when officers were called to 168 2nd Avenue to investigate reports of shots being fired.

Neighbors told police that James Sheldon Adams was acting erratically and firing weapons.

When police arrived, Adams allegedly shot through a window at officers and the standoff began.

The Tupelo SWAT Unit was called out and could not make contact with Adams.

Around 4 o’ clock, SWAT team members fired tear gas into the residence, and Adams surrendered .

Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins says Adams has had run ins with the law before.

“We’ve had several calls over the years with him , with domestic violence, general disturbances, never anything to this degree has happened here before,” Chief Spellins said.

Chief Spellins is not sure what charges will be filed. Other agencies assisting Sherman PD included MBI, along with Lee, Union and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Departments.