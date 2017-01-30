Suspect In High Speed Chase Charged

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police have arrested two people in connection with a high speed chase that stretched from North Tupelo to Verona.

It all started around 9:30 Saturday night on Wendover Drive when citizens called in an attempted car burglary. A Tupelo patrol unit arriving on the scene spotted the suspects car but they took off. The chase headed south on Coley road and worked its way into the county. Along the way Lee County deputies, State Troopers and Verona Police all joined in before the pursuit came to an end on Palmetto Road. Mike Devone Green of Tupelo and a juvenile were taken into custody. Green is charged with auto burglary and possession of a stolen firearm.