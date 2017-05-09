Suspect in doctors’ slayings once worked at their posh condo

At Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Monday, May 8, 2017, Judge Michael Bolden, center, conducts the arraignment of Bampumim Teixeira, left, accused of murdering two engaged doctors in their South Boston penthouse condominium. Teixeira was wounded when confronted by Boston police inside the condo where he allegedly murdered the doctors. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe, Pool)

(AP) — The man suspected of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium once held a security job there, police said.

A Boston Police Department report indicates that Bampumim Teixeira worked at the complex sometime before 2016, the Boston Globe reported. There was no evidence that he was employed there recently.

The 30-year-old Teixeira is charged with two counts of murder in the Friday deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field.

His attorney entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf during his arraignment Monday at the hospital where he is recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.

Responding officers found the victims bound and dead. A black bag of jewelry was also found inside their unit.

In a statement, Field’s family called the deaths of both doctors “a tragedy beyond measure.”

“However, we want to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died,” it said. “We will remember and celebrate their passion, gentility, and extraordinary kindness forever.”