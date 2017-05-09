Suspect in doctors’ slayings once worked at their posh condo

At Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Monday, May 8, 2017, Judge Michael Bolden, center, conducts the arraignment of Bampumim Teixeira, left, accused of murdering two engaged doctors in their South Boston penthouse condominium. Teixeira was wounded when confronted by Boston police inside the condo where he allegedly murdered the doctors. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe, Pool)

(AP) — Police say the man suspected of killing two engaged Boston doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium once held a security job there.

The Boston Globe says a Boston Police Department report indicates that Bampumim Teixeira worked at the complex sometime before 2016. There was no evidence that he was employed there recently.

The 30-year-old Teixeira is charged with two counts of murder in the Friday deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field.

His attorney entered no- guilty pleas on his behalf during his arraignment Monday at the hospital where he is recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.

Responding officers found the victims bound and dead. A black bag of jewelry was also found inside their unit.