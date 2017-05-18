Suspect In Rash Of Burglaries Nabbed

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Starkville Police hope they have put a stop to a series of home burglaries.

Detectives arrested 19 year old Keontay Young of Starkville Wednesday on seven counts of residential burglary. He is being held on a $35,000 bond. The investigation into Young continues.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, the Starkville Police Department arrested 19-year old Keontay R. Young, of Starkville, for seven felony warrants. The warrants were issued for seven counts of residential burglary that occurred in Starkville. Young was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with a total bond of $35,000. He appeared in Starkville Municipal Court Wednesday, May 17, 2017.