Suspects In Parking Lot Shooting Arrested

TUPELO (WCBI) – Two men are jailed in connection with a December 26th shooting outside a busy Tupelo store.

Deonte Smith and Christopher Hickman both of Tupelo were picked up Tuesday on Aggravated Assault and Felony Malicious Mischief charges.

The pair are suspected in taking part in a shootout in the parking lot of the West Main Wal-mart. The incident involved an argument which escalated to gunfire. No one was hit in the exchange but cars in the parking lot were struck by bullets.

“I’m very proud of the outstanding police work done by the Detective and Patrol Division, their hard work and dedication led to the arrest of these two dangerous suspects. It was God’s grace that no one was hurt in this shooting and we are very thankful” said Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert.

Smith is being held on a $150,000 bond because he is already facing indictment from another shooting. Hickman’s bond is set at $30,000.

The shooting remains under investigation.