The Suzuki Strings Advanced Ensemble Set To Perform At Carnegie Hall

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Suzuki Strings Advanced Ensemble will kick off their first fundraiser of the year this weekend as they make preparations for their big concert at Carnegie Hall this summer.

The musical group will perform a number songs at their benefit party on Saturday starting at 4 P.M.

The goal to raise $50,000.

Tickets cost $20 per person, and there are still plenty of seats left.

If anyone would like to purchase tickets  or make any donations to assist the group on their journey to Carnegie Hall, call 662-549-3539.

