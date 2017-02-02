Tanker Overturns in Tupelo, Causing Spill

Tupelo, Miss. (WCBI)- A tanker overturns in Tupelo Thursday morning, causing a chemical spill on the road.

Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker says the driver of the tanker was trying to turn around on Hadley and South Veterans. Chief Walker says he cut the corner to sharply, causing the tanker to overturn.

The driver was delivering a poly foam oil. No injuries were reported.

As a precaution, hazmat crews were called out to the scene. Walker says only a quart to half a gallon of oil spilled out of the tanker. He also says the chemical is not hazardous, but it is considered a pollutant.

Hadley and South Veterans will be closed until crews are finished cleaning up.