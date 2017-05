TUPELO (WCBI) Two more teenagers are charged in the April robbery of a Tupelo Subway restaurant.

Detectives have charged 18 year old Noah Johns and 17 year old Noah Gault with Armed Robbery in connection with the April 26th holdup of the 810 East main Street location. Police are not releasing many details on the case but did confirm Gault worked at the restaurant and was on scene the night of the robbery.