Temporary Agreement Will Keep UHC In-Network At NMMC

JACKSON ( WCBI) – A temporary reprieve in the billing battle between North Mississippi Medical Center and insurance provider United HealthCare.

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says both sides have agreed to a plan that will have United HealthCare pay in-network rates to NMMC patients. NMMC in return agrees not to balance bill patients as if they were out of network. The contract between the hospital and the insurance company was set to expire at the end of the year. The new agreement will keep UHC in-network until May 31st. During that time both sides say they will work towards a long term fix to a billing dispute. North Mississippi says it has discovered tens of millions of dollars in patient accounts marked paid by UHC but at zero dollars.