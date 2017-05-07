Texas governor signs ban on so-called ‘sanctuary cities’

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called “sanctuary cities” that allows police to ask about a person’s immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don’t cooperate with federal authorities.

Republican Abbott on Sunday took the unusual step of signing the bill on Facebook with little advance notice. He said Texas residents expect lawmakers to “keep us safe.”

The bill cleared a final hurdle this week in the Republican-controlled Legislature over objections from Democrats and immigrant rights supporters who’ve packed the Texas Capitol. They call it a “show-me-your-papers” measure that will be used to discriminate against Latinos.

Every major police chief in Texas opposed the bill. Republicans say it is needed to ensure local jails honor requests from federal officials to keep dangerous offenders behind bars.

Share:

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
Police: 2 doctors found dead in penthouse likely knew killer
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Weather Webcast (05.07.17)
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sunshine to Start the Week, but Storms Do Come Back
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup