The Latest: 2 white men, white woman selected for Cosby jury

Bill Cosby, center, arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(AP) — The Latest on jury selection in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Two men and one woman have been picked for the jury that will hear Bill Cosby’s sex assault case.

Both men say they or someone close to them has been a sexual assault victim, but both say they can be fair.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004. Dozens of other women have accused him of similar conduct.

All three jurors selected in Pittsburgh are white. Cosby has said he thinks race “could be” a motivating factor in the accusations lodged against him.

Two jurors appear to be in their 50s. One man appears to be in his 20s or early 30s.

The defense has used four of its seven strikes. The trial starts next month near Philadelphia, and the jurors will be sequestered.

___

12:10 p.m.

One-third of the potential jurors questioned in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case say they’ve formed opinions about his guilt or innocence while two-thirds say it would be difficult to serve.

And 35 of the 100 people questioned say they or a family member or close friend has been the victim of a sexual assault.

The initial questioning Monday in Pittsburgh suggests it may take some time to find an unbiased jury.

Sixty-seven people say it would be a hardship to spend several weeks sequestered near Philadelphia for the trial next month.

Cosby entered the courtroom in Pittsburgh on the arm of an aide, using a cane and carrying a box of tissues.

He denies charges that he drugged and molested a former Temple University employee in 2004 and instead says the contact was consensual.

___

9:50 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s lawyers say Cosby is “looking forward” to getting jury selection started in Pittsburgh and is “holding up fine” as the trial nears.

Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle says he hopes the process will go fairly quickly. Lawyers hope to have a jury in place this week.

Court officials say the judge has taken the bench in Pittsburgh as lawyers prepare to question the first batch of 125 potential jurors. They will be seeking a dozen jurors and six alternates for the trial set to start June 5 in suburban Philadelphia, about 300 miles (482 kilometers) away.

The 79-year-old actor-comedian is accused of drugging and molesting a college basketball team manager in 2004. Cosby says the contact was consensual.

___

8 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at the Pittsburgh courthouse where jury selection in his sex assault case is getting underway.

Cosby emerged from an SUV at the Allegheny County Courthouse just before 8 a.m. Monday. Wearing sunglasses and a tan sport coat, he held the arm of an assistant with one hand and held a cane in the other.

He didn’t respond to reporters shouting questions at him. His assistant says he has no comment.

Lawyers hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates in Pittsburgh willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles (482 kilometers) from home.

The case has attracted worldwide publicity that the judge hopes to shield from jurors when the trial begins June 5 in suburban Philadelphia.

The 79-year-old actor-comedian is accused of drugging and molesting a college basketball team manager in 2004. Cosby says the contact was consensual.

___

12:10 a.m.

Lawyers in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles (482 kilometers) from home.

The case has attracted worldwide publicity that the judge hopes to shield from jurors when the trial begins June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. Jurors are being chosen in Pittsburgh starting Monday. The case is expected to last about two weeks.

Trial consultant Howard Varinsky says people often are too eager to serve on juries in celebrity trials. He expects consultants to ponder every “micro-expression” they make as lawyers examine their race, age, gender, occupation and interests.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a college basketball team manager in 2004. Cosby says the contact was consensual.