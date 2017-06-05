The Latest: After 5 killed, ‘see something, say something’

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, left, answers questions at a news conference near the scene of a shooting where there were multiple fatalities in an industrial area near Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 5, 2017. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on its official Twitter account that the situation has been contained. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(AP) — The Latest on the multiple shooting in an industrial park in Orlando (all times local):

12 noon

Authorities say officers arrived at the scene of a workplace shooting just two minutes after a witness called 911 in Orlando.

By then, four people were already dead or dying. The gunman fatally shot himself, and another victim was rushed to a hospital, mortally wounded.

Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said “seven others’ lives were saved due to the quick actions of the officers who arrived on the scene today.”

Banks and Orlando Mayor Teresa Jacobs both said the crime shows that people should speak up if they learn of anything that could lead to violence, so that authorities might have a chance to prevent it.

Banks said they “will continue to champion the cause of ‘see something, say something.'”

___

11:45 a.m.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says the five people who died after a workplace shooting at a business near Orlando were shot in several locations in the building.

The shooting happened about 8 a.m. Monday. Demings says the people who came to work at the awing manufacturing company “were going about their business” when the shooter started firing.

He says about 12 people were at the company and seven people survived. He says no survivors were shot or hurt.

The gunman, described as a 45-year-old disgruntled former worker, also shot and killed himself.

___

11:20 a.m.

The Orange County sheriff’s office says it hopes to identify the gunman in a workplace shooting near Orlando at its next briefing this afternoon.

The briefing is planned for 1 p.m. Monday.

In a news conference, Sheriff Jerry Demings called the shooting that left four men and one woman dead early Monday a “tragic incident.”

“It’s a sad day for us once again in Orange County,” he said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.”

Demings says the shooter, described as a 45-year-old disgruntled former worker at the awnings manufacturing plant, also shot and killed himself.

Seven people survived.

___

11:05 a.m.

Authorities say five people have been killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

The shooting happened inside a business that manufactures awnings.

The sheriff says the shooter, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business. He was not charged in that case.

___

11 a.m.

A woman who was in the awnings manufacturers business that is the site of a multiple shooting ran out of the building, saying the gunman told her to leave.

Yamaris Gomez, who is the owner of a tile store across the street, said that the woman ran out of the Fiamma, Inc. facility and across the street to call law enforcement.

Gomez says the woman told her that the gunman had told her to leave the facility.

Gomez says the woman ran across the street, calling law enforcement on her phone.

___

10:45 a.m.

Gov. Rick Scott has issued a statement after a shooting with multiple victims asking “all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

In his statement Monday, Scott says the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. And he says he and his wife, Ann, are praying for the families who lost loved ones in the shooting reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Scott’s comments about the Orlando area’s challenges were in reference to the shooting on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. The gay nightclub was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Monday’s shooting at the company that makes awnings for recreational vehicles happened in Orange County near Orlando.

___

10:30 a.m.

The focus of the police investigation into a fatal shooting with multiple victims is a business that makes awnings for recreational vehicles.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were zeroing in Monday morning on the Fiamma Inc. business in an industrial park in Orlando, Florida.

The company says on its website that it is one of the largest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sports utility vehicles.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to give a briefing. Officials said there were multiple fatalities and that situation is contained.

___

10:15 a.m.

Witness accounts are beginning to emerge from a multiple shooting inside a business in an industrial park in the Orlando area.

The Associated Press talked with Shelley Adams, whose sister, Sheila McIntrye, works for the company and was in the bathroom when shots rang out.

McIntyre is safe with police now but she called her sister during the shooting, and she was very upset.

She kept repeating “My boss is dead. My boss is dead.”

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to give a briefing. Officials said there were multiple fatalities and that situation is contained.

___

10:10 a.m.

The FBI is joining the investigation into a multiple shooting in an industrial park in the Orlando area.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to give a briefing Monday about what happened at the warehouse in an industrial area of east Orlando.

The sheriff’s office says there are multiple fatalities. Officials haven’t said how many, but they do say that the situation is contained.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

__

9:25 a.m.

Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are “multiple fatalities” following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained. Officials say they’ll provide an update as soon as the “info is accurate.”

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to make a statement soon.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.