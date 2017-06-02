The Latest: Ex-Penn State administrators get jail time

FILE – This file photo combination shows former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz, left, former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley, right, and former Penn State President Graham Spanier, center, in Harrisburg, Pa. Schultz, Curley and Spanier are scheduled to be sentenced for child endangerment Friday, June 2, 2017, in Harrisburg, Pa., for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities in 2001. (AP Photos, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of ex-Penn State officials in the Sandusky scandal (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Three ex-Penn State officials are getting jail time for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier and former vice president Gary Schultz will have to spend two months in jail. Former athletic director Tim Curley will spend three months in jail. The rest of their sentences will be served in house arrest.

A graduate coaching assistant told administrators that he saw Sandusky molesting a boy in a football team shower in 2001. But Spanier, Curley and Schultz didn’t report him to child welfare authorities or police.

Sandusky wasn’t arrested until a tip in 2011 led investigators to interview the shower witness. Sandusky is now serving a 30- to-60-year sentence for abusing 10 boys, but is appealing.

Spanier also plans to appeal.

12:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say former Penn State President Graham Spanier was a “failure as a leader when it matter most,” when university administrators failed to act on a 2001 sex abuse allegation against ex-assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Laura Ditka, a prosecutor in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, says Spanier chose to “protect his reputation and the reputation of his friends and the reputation of the University above the well-being of some innocent children. She called that inexcusable.

Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz are to be sentenced later Friday for failing to alert authorities to the allegation against Sandusky. All have all been convicted of child endangerment in the case.

12:15 p.m.

Two ex-Penn State officials have apologized to the sex abuse victims of Jerry Sandusky while awaiting sentencing for failing to alert authorities to a 2001 allegation against the ex-assistant football coach, allowing the now-convicted serial predator to continue molesting boys for years.

Former university athletic director Tim Curley, former vice president Gary Schultz, and ex- president Graham Spanier, have all been convicted of child endangerment in the case.

The 63-year-old Curley and 67-year-old Schultz told the judge Friday they were sorry they didn’t do more. The 68-year-old Spanier is to speak to the court later, before all three were to be sentenced.

Prosecutors slammed all three men, saying they cared more about themselves than about protecting children.

12:30 a.m.

Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier (SPAN’-yur) and two other former school administrators are facing sentencing for child endangerment for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.

Prosecutors are seeking jail time for Spanier at Friday’s hearing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Sentencing guidelines call for up to a year in prison.

