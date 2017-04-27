The Latest: Man sentenced to death in trooper’s slaying

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein is led away by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Frein, who they said targeted state police because he was trying to foment an uprising against the government. Frein’s lawyers want the jury to sentence him to life without parole. (Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP, File)

(AP) — The Latest on the trial of a gunman who shot two Pennsylvania troopers at their barracks (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

A gunman who shot two Pennsylvania troopers at their barracks, killing one, has been formally sentenced to death.

Judge Gregory Chelak on Thursday sentenced Eric Frein (freen) to death plus 97 to 194 years in prison. Frein was sentenced a day after a jury decided he should receive a lethal injection for the 2014 ambush in the Pocono Mountains.

He did not speak during his sentencing.

Frein was convicted of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass.

The judge said the jury’s sentencing decision was “entirely warranted.”

He listened to statements given by Dickson’s widow and mother, Douglass and a state police commissioner. Dickson’s two young sons were in court for the first time.

Douglass spoke with the jury privately for several minutes before the sentencing and doled out hugs and handshakes.

___

12:40 p.m.

The gunman who shot two Pennsylvania troopers at their barracks, killing one, has arrived at a courthouse to be formally sentenced to death.

A judge is scheduled to impose the death sentence on Eric Frein (freen) on Thursday after a jury decided he should receive a lethal injection for the 2014 ambush in the Pocono Mountains.

Frein killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and left Trooper Alex Douglass with permanent injuries.

Jurors deliberated more than four hours late Wednesday before giving Frein the death penalty.

___

1:10 a.m.

The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s.

On Wednesday, it rang again.

Eric Frein (freen), the would-be revolutionary who shot two Pennsylvania troopers, one fatally, was sentenced to death late Wednesday.

The jury’s decision that Frein should die by lethal injection brought a shout of “yes!” from a gallery that included high-ranking state police brass, the slain officer’s mother and the trooper who suffered debilitating injuries after Frein shot him with a high-powered rifle.

District Attorney Ray Tonkin says the jury delivered a penalty that is “so richly deserved” by Frein.

His lawyers promise an appeal.