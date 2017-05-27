The Latest: Mother of Uber CEO dies after boating accident

(AP) — The Latest on the death of the mother of the CEO of ride-hailing company Uber (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say that the parents of ride-hailing company Uber’s CEO were riding a boat on Pine Flat Lake when it hit a rock and sank.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s office says in a statement that about 5 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the scene of the accident and found a man and woman on a shore of the lake.

The sheriff’s office says the woman died at the scene, and the man suffered moderate injuries. He told officers the boat had sunk.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy of the woman is planned.

Uber identified the couple as Bonnie and Donald Kalanick, the parents of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Bonnie Kalanick was 71.

The sheriff’s office says crews will try to remove the boat from the lake Saturday.

___

2:05 p.m.

Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has died in a boating accident. Kalanick’s father, Donald, was injured and is in serious condition.

The ride-hailing company says Saturday that the accident took place Friday night in Fresno, California.

The couple, in their early 70s, have been longtime boaters. In a memo to Uber staff, Liane Hornsey, the chief human resources officer, called the incident an “unthinkable tragedy.” She wrote that “everyone in the Uber family knows how incredibly close Travis is to his parents.”

Travis Kalanick, 40, founded Uber in 2009.