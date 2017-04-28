The Latest: NRA forum kicks off with Oliver North speaking

NRA attendees Bill and Karen Geittman watch a video of President Donald Trump while waiting for him to arrive for a keynote at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

(AP) — The Latest on the NRA’s annual convention (all times local):

1:35 pm.

The NRA’s leadership forum is under way, about an hour later than planned. It has kicked off with an address by retired Marine Lt. Gen. Oliver North.

He’s kicking it off with an invocation.

It ended with the crowd yelling “Amen!” The group then segued into the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.

President Donald Trump was expected to speak at the event later Friday.

___

12:35 p.m.

People advocating for stricter gun control measures are gathering in downtown Atlanta ahead of President Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention.

Protesters are carrying signs supporting background checks for gun sales and criticizing NRA political donations as blood money.

Several speakers at an initial gathering at a park near the convention center where Trump is to speak encouraged a crowd of about 70 people to get involved in state and federal politics.

Protesters also held a “die-in,” lying down on the park’s lawn to symbolize victims of gun violence before marching toward the convention center.

___

12 p.m.

Boos erupted inside the NRA convention hall as a clip of a TV ad appeared on giant screens showing images of Hillary Clinton.

The ad portrayed Clinton as a habitual liar. It ended with the NRA symbol beside the words “No more lies. Defeat Hillary.” At that, the gun-friendly crowded erupted into cheers.

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump falsely suggested Clinton wanted to abolish the Second Amendment. Clinton backed tougher restrictions on gun ownership.

Since last year’s defeat, Clinton has said she does not intend to run for public office again.

___

10:55 a.m.

No guns at a gun convention? That seems contradictory but at least for the forum where President Donald Trump will speak at the National Rifle Association, attendees aren’t allowed to bring in firearms.

Guns are allowed in most public places in Georgia, including the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta where the NRA is holding its annual meeting through the weekend. But as with most presidential appearances, firearms aren’t allowed.

The NRA was providing lockers for free so people could stow their firearms while inside the room where Trump was to speak Friday afternoon.

Also, each person entering the hall at the center had to go through metal detectors and have bags inspected.

___

President Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to address a National Rifle Association convention in more than 30 years when he speaks Friday at the group’s annual meeting.

The president’s trip to Atlanta also serves as his first foray into a congressional race since taking office. Trump will attend a private fundraiser for Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel.

Trump has been a champion of gun rights and supportive of NRA efforts to loosen restrictions on gun ownership. During the campaign, he promised to do away with President Barack Obama’s efforts to strengthen background checks.

According to the NRA, the last president to address an NRA convention was Ronald Reagan, who spoke in 1983.