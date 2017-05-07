The Latest: Obama asks Congress to show courage

Former President Barack Obama speaks after being presented with the 2017 Profile in Courage award during ceremonies at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(AP) — The Latest on former President Barack Obama receiving the Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy presidential library (all times local):

10 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.

The Democrat spoke Sunday at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston after receiving the Profile In Courage Award from members of the Kennedy family. The annual award is presented to an elected official who takes courageous stances, often at their own political risk.

It was among the former president’s first speeches since leaving office and came just days after House Republicans passed a bill that would dismantle much of his signature health care law. It faces an uncertain future in in the Senate.

Obama did not criticize the GOP in his approximately 30-minute speech and never mentioned his successor, President Donald Trump.

___

7:40 p.m.

___

1:15 p.m.

