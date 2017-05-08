The Latest: Police now say 9 killed in serial shootings case

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri L. Williams announces, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Phoenix, the arrest of 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo in connection with the serial street shootings that terrorized the Phoenix area over four months in 2016. (AP Photo/Matt York)

4:45 p.m.

Police have identified new victims in a series of shootings in Phoenix that resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

Authorities on Monday said Aaron Saucedo faces homicide charges in connection with a case police have said was the work of a serial killer.

Police previously said at least seven people were killed and two others wounded over a four-month period last year. On Monday, they raised the number of people killed to nine and said there were 12 total shootings — with the first one happening in 2015.

Police say one of the nine people was a 61-year-old man killed in August 2015 whom Saucedo knew through his mother. Authorities say Saucedo did not know the other victims.

Saucedo initially was arrested last month in connection with the August 2015 killing. Police say tips from the community resulted in his arrest.

3:25 p.m.

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at least seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period.

Phoenix police announced Monday afternoon that 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo was taken into custody in connection with the case that authorities said was the work of a serial killer.

All but one of the killings took place in a predominantly Latino neighborhood between March and July of 2016.

Police arrested Saucedo last in connection with a separate 2015 killing.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams says tips from the public led to Saucedo being linked to last year’s killings.