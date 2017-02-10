The Latest: Scrape of snow shovels replaces howling winds

Todd Fike, crosses the street during a snowstorm, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Framingham, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of the snowstorm that dropped a foot and a half of snow on some areas of the Northeast (all times local):

11 a.m.

The howling winds of the biggest snowstorm of the winter to hit the Northeast have been replaced by the scraping of shovels and the growl of snowblowers.

Sunshine graced the region Friday, following blizzard conditions that dropped a foot and a half of snow in New England and eastern New York. Temperatures were cold, though, in the teens that felt even colder with the wind chill.

The National Weather Service said East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and East Hartford, Connecticut, each got 19 inches of snow in Thursday’s storm. In New York, Voorheesville and New Scotland got 18 inches.

Utility crews worked Friday restoring power outages on Cape Cod.

More snow is expected in New England this weekend.

___

1 a.m.

The Northeast is digging out from a winter storm that dumped a foot or more of snow along the New York-to-Boston corridor.

The storm Thursday came a day after temperatures soared into the 50s and 60s, giving millions of people a taste of spring. But then it was back to reality.

Numerous accidents were reported as drivers dealt with blowing and drifting snow and slippery streets.

Schools in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and elsewhere called off classes for the day and government offices told non-essential workers to stay home. Thousands of flights were canceled across the region.

Some neighborhoods in New York City saw a foot or more of snow. Boston recorded more than 10 inches, while Philadelphia was largely spared.