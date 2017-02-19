The Latest: Storm aiming for California renews flood fears

In this view looking north, flood water crosses over Interstate 5 at Williams backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Williams, Calif. Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area were facing a weekend return of heavy rain and winds that lashed them earlier in the week before the storm moves out. (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

(AP) — The Latest on storms in California (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

The first outer rain bands from a storm headed to Northern California are bringing light rain, wind and renewed warnings of possible flooding.

Forecasters say a powerful Pacific storm will reach the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday night and move to the already soggy Central Valley.

San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services spokesman Tim Daly said Sunday afternoon the San Joaquin River at a measuring station near Vernalis remains at “danger stage,” meaning it keeps approaching the top of levies.

Daly says residents of low-lying areas have been told to be ready to evacuate, especially those in San Joaquin River Club, a private neighborhood of 800 homes by the river.

Resident Paula Martin says the community has organized itself, and residents have been patrolling levies for signs of danger.

9:45 a.m.

Officials are warning that residents returning to homes damaged by flooding should be prepared to evacuate again as yet another powerful Pacific storm takes aim at Northern California.

Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Jim Saso said Sunday that floodwaters are receding in the farm community of Maxwell, where dozens of people sought higher ground during Friday’s rain.

Nobody was hurt as crews used boats to rescue people from a low-lying residential neighborhood.

Another round of heavy rain is expected to move in later Sunday.

Authorities say the San Joaquin River is reaching flood stage and warning residents in Manteca to be ready to evacuate.

Officials say the water level at Lake Oroville continues to fall despite the stormy weather. Damage to spillways at the dam forced the evacuation of 188,000 people last weekend.