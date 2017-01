LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men are arrested in connection with several car burglaries in the New Hope area.

Kennedy Chandler Jr., 20, John Williams Jr., 21, and Robert Butler III, 19, remain in the Lowndes County jail.

Investigators say the trio will be charged with multiple counts of auto burglaries.

They also have other charges pending.

Deputies say surveillance video and other evidence connected them to the men.

The car break-ins started back around Christmas.