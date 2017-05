Three Bulldogs, Two Rebels Named To All-SEC Teams

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI / SEC) — The 2017 SEC baseball awards are announced on Monday.

Player of the Year: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State (First Mississippi State Player To Win Award)

Pitcher of the Year: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Nick Mingione, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Zach Logue, Kentucky

First-Team All-SEC

C: Grant Koch, Arkansas

1B: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State

2B: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

3B: Jordan Rodgers, Tennessee

SS: Ryan Gridley, Mississippi State

OF: Greg Deichmann, LSU

OF: Tristan Pompey, Kentucky

OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt

DH/UT: Michael Curry, Georgia

SP: Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt

*SP: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky

*SP: Alex Lange, LSU

RP: Logan Salow, Kentucky

Second-Team All-SEC Team

C: Troy Squires, Kentucky

1B: Evan White, Kentucky

2B: Riley Mahan, Kentucky

3B: Colby Bortles, Ole Miss

*SS: Kramer Robertson, LSU

*SS: Jax Biggers, Arkansas

OF: Jonah Todd, Auburn

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Chandler Taylor, Alabama

DH/UT: JJ Schwarz, Florida

SP: Alex Faedo, Florida

SP: Brady Singer, Florida

RP: Michael Byrne, Florida

Freshman All-SEC Team

C: Hunter Coleman, Texas A&M

1B: Andre Lipcius, Tennessee

2B: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

3B: Josh Smith, LSU

SS: Cam Shepherd, Georgia

OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina

OF: Zach Watson, LSU

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

DH/UT: Logan Foster, Texas A&M

SP: Ryan Rolison, Ole Miss

SP: Eric Walker, LSU

RP: T.J. Sikkema, Missouri

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Michael Papierski, LSU

1B: Evan White, Kentucky

2B: Deacon Liput, Florida

3B: Josh Smith, LSU

SS: Dalton Guthrie, Florida

OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt

OF: Jonah Todd, Auburn

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

P: Brigham Hill, Texas A&M

* – Denotes a tie in voting. Ties are not broken.