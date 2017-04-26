Three Calhoun Co. School District Educators Charged With Failing To Report Alleged Sex Crime

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – Bruce Police Chief Stan Evans has confirmed that three educators in the Calhoun County school district are being charged for failing to report an alleged sex crime.

Superintendent Mike Moore, Bruce High School principal Michael Gillespie, and Bruce High School teacher Heather Nix are all being charged.

The charges stem from an incident we first reported last week. A Bruce High School history teacher and coach, Loray Jordan Jr., was charged with allegedly touching an eighth grade female student inappropriately.

This past Friday, Jordan waived his rights to a probable cause hearing. His case is now scheduled to go before a grand jury.

Evans says a probable cause hearing for Moore, Gillespie, and Nix is expected to be held within the coming weeks.