Three Michigan Men Charged With Fraud In Mississippi

TUPELO/PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men are arrested in connection with credit card fraud that spanned multiple jurisdictions.

Ramell Robinson, Jowan Tomlinson, and Elbert Tomlinson, all of Detroit, Michigan, were arrested by Pontotoc Police on January 31st and charged with fraudulent use of credit cards. The trio had been trying to buy gift cards by means of defrauding people and using altered credit cards.

This happened in both Tupelo and Pontotoc.

They were taken to the Lee County Jail. Elbert Tomlinson’s bond is set at $40,000 dollars. Ramell Robinson and Jowan Tomlinson were both given bonds of $25,000 dollars.

All three men will appear during the Lee County Grand Jury’s next term.