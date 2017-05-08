Three Monroe County Men Facing Theft Charges

MONROE CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Three are arrested in Monroe County over the weekend for taking things that don’t belong to them.

23-year-old Barrett Holloway of Hamilton was picked up May 5 and charged with grand larceny, accessory after the fact, and burglary of a building.

23-year-old Caleb Lee Reeves from Caledonia was also arrested on May5. He’s charged  with two counts of burglary of a building.

20-year-old Caleb Thompson of Aberdeen was arrested May 7. He’s facing a grand larceny charge.

All three men are currently in the Monroe County Detention Center waiting for arraignment.

