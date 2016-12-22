Three Tupelo Business Robberies

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)—A Lee County man is behind bars, charged in connection with the robbery of three area businesses.

Marcus C Wilson is charged with the armed robbery of the Spring Mart at 317 South Gloster on December 10, the November 29th strong arm robbery of the Texaco T Mart at 14 hundred south Gloster and the December 13th armed robbery of the Dollar General at 1706 south Gloster.

Also, Wilson is charged with kidnapping in the Dollar General robbery, because he tied the manager up, so he could make his escape.

Detectives say it’s good to have Wilson off of the streets.

“We have been working hard, at the Tupelo Police Department trying to identify and get these guys off the street, seems like we have had a good rash of robberies lately, luckily we have not had any injuries during these robberies but the longer these go the longer people are allowed to do this it escalates.”said Detective Scott Floyd.
Wilson has a criminal record from another county. Bond was set at 250 thousand dollars.

