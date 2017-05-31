Three Wreck Victims Identified, Search For Fourth Victim Continues

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The names of three people killed in a Tupelo accident are released today, as the search continues for a fourth person.

30 year-old Sean Haygood and 24 year-old Amber Smith, both of Streator, Illinois, were found inside the SUV found submerged in Town Creek.

The body of 29 year-old Terrance Wege Jr., of Ottawa, IL, was found downstream.

Lee County deputies and Tupelo firefighters are searching for a 25 year-old female, who was also in the vehicle. She is not being identified at this time.

The crash happened on I-22 at the Natchez Trace exit, near Town Creek. Searchers are now outside of the Tupelo city limits.

A fisherman found the vehicle on Tuesday.

Investigators say the four people left Illinois on May 26 and were going to Florida.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The National Guard assisted in the search this morning with a helicopter.