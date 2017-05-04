Thursday Crash Claims One Life

TISHOMINGO COUNTY (WCBI).   – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a single vehicle crash, on US 72, that claimed the life of a Savannah, TN, resident.

Troopers responded to the roll-over crash, at approximately 6am, just east of Tishomingo County High School. Upon arriving it appeared Thomas S Tuders, 41, of Savannah, was traveling west bound, in a 2004 GMC Envoy, when he lost control of his vehicle. Tuders’s vehicle crossed the east bound lanes before colliding into a ditch and overturning. Tuders was ejected from his vehicle during the crash.

Tuders was transported to Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

