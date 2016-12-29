Thursday Forecast: Becoming Mostly Sunny & Windy

TODAY: The sky becomes mostly sunny through the day with highs reaching the low to mid 50s. The main story today will be the gusty winds, with gusts up to 30-35 mph possible.

TONIGHT: The wind relaxes, and as the sky remains clear, temperatures should drop into the upper 20s by sunrise.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves overhead, so full sunshine is expected with highs reaching the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: A dry start will give way to rain developing through the day. As top-down moistening ensues, there could be a brief period of NON-impactful sleet early in the morning but any of that activity will quickly transition to all rain through the day. It will still be quite cool with highs only managing the upper 40s, rising gradually into the lower 50s by late night.

SUNDAY: Warmer air filters into the region, and it remains unclear as to the exact spatial coverage of showers and storms. There appears to be a signal of a coastal complex of storms that could possibly “cut off” any meaningful northward transport of moisture, but trends will be watched. Stay tuned for changes to the forecast.

MONDAY: A stronger disturbance will interact with warm, moist, and unstable air to create potential for showers and storms once again. With sufficient wind energy around, there will be potential for severe weather…but it is still too early to iron out specifics.

MID-WEEK: Cooler air will gradually return to the Mid-South by Wednesday where highs scale back into the 50s with rain chances temporarily ending.

