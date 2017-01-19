Thursday Forecast: Heavy Rain & Storms

TODAY: Rain and thunderstorms are very likely today with rain totals ranging between 1-3″ for most spots. This could lead to some isolated flooding, but hopefully the rain rates will be held in check and the ground can “keep up.” Another weather concern today will be the potential for locally stronger storms – while pockets of instability are likely to be realized, a saturated column will probably limit updraft acceleration for the most part. However, sufficient wind energy and its orientation to the approaching cold front may allow for localized bowing segments capable of producing stronger gusts of wind and perhaps a quick spinup tornado. Overall, the threat for severe weather remains marginal/low at best – highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms gradually end from west to east through the evening, but humid conditions persist through the night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is expected with highs in the 70s – overall it should be a nice day before an unsettled weekend of weather arrives.

SATURDAY: Most models indicate a coastal area of storms will develop quickly late Friday into early Saturday, but there remains some question as to the northern extent of this initial wave. Atmospheric conditions would support some severe weather threat, but for now this is expected to remain south of the region. A lull in activity is expected through a chunk of the day Saturday before the next wave arrives later in the evening. At least scattered showers and storms are expected with some conditional severe weather potential after sunset Saturday.

SUNDAY: More rain and storms are expected, but this activity will be a bit different than previous days in that it will be in a colder air regime both at the surface and aloft. In fact, enough cold air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere may support a small hail threat with almost any shower or storm.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers will remain possible with a mostly cloudy sky on Monday with highs in the 50s. Tuesday will be yet another transition day before some additional showers become possible Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

