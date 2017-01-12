Thursday Forecast: Spring-Like Warmth Continues

TODAY: Another day of abnormally warm weather is on tap with a mostly cloudy sky and just a small risk of a shower. Afternoon highs should soar into the middle 70s – some 20 degrees above average.

TONIGHT: As an arctic front inches closer from the north, we may squeeze out a few extra scattered showers after midnight. Still, expect lows only to drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: The aforementioned front will stall before pressing through the region, so more warm weather is expected with a few showers around…especially during the morning. Daytime highs around 70 degrees will be the rule.

WEEKEND: A mix of sun and clouds is expected on both Saturday and Sunday. While mornings will be a little cooler, the afternoons will still feature warm weather with highs in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A more amplified pattern should develop with a trough over the Plains and a ridge over the Southeast. Ultimately, the ridge will break down, allowing a cold front to slowly work in from the west. The net result will be climbing rain and eventual thunderstorm chances for north Mississippi by the middle portion of the week.

