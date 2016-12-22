Thursday Forecast: Sun/Cloud Mix; Nice

TODAY: A morning frontal passage will usher in some cooler air for some, but overall highs should reach the 50s area-wide with a decent amount of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly weather can be expected as lows dip into the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: The weather begins to trend milder as a nice southerly flow develops from the Gulf. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching near 60 degrees by afternoon.

SATURDAY: A lead disturbance will kick off some showers and perhaps a few storms for areas north of highway 82, especially earlier in the day. This disturbance will be lifting away from the region through the day, so the best chance of any showers appears to be during the morning hours. Highs should top out in the middle 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Another year featuring well above-average temperatures will be in store for Santa in north MS. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with warm, muggy weather – highs should reach the middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Generally unsettled weather will prevail with passing showers and possibly a few storms each day through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above average.

Be sure to share your weather pictures with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!