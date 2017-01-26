Thursday Forecast: Sunshine Returns; Cooler

TODAY: Drier air has supplanted moisture off to the east/southeast, and it remains unlikely any appreciable return of said moisture will occur over the next 5-7 days. Despite a mostly sunny sky today, temperature will struggle to rise into the lower 50s with a westerly breeze.

TONIGHT: A fair sky juxtaposed with a relatively calm wind will yield a colder night – expect lows at or just below the freezing mark.

FRIDAY: Broad surface high pressure to the west will keep things calm despite a puissant upper-level jet (wind speeds over 150 mph). Expect seasonal highs in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Minimal day to day changes in the forecast might suggest a perfunctory forecast was assembled; however, rest assured much time was spent to glean the highest accuracy possible. The WCBI Bridal Showcase on Saturday in downtown Columbus will feature a mostly sunny sky with highs in the 50s; expect similar weather for Sunday as well. There could be some added cloud cover on Sunday, but it will remain frivolous in terms of culminating in any rain chance.

NEXT WEEK: Parsing longer-range data, it seems a brief warm up can be expected by mid-week. Highs in the lower 50s Monday will give way to 60s by Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday, depending on the punctuality or tardiness of the next cold front.

