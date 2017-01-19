Thursday Storm System Already Leaving Damage

PEARL – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received damage reports from severe weather in Mississippi Thursday morning. Two counties have damage to homes and there are more than 1,000 customers without power according to Entergy and Southern Pine Electric. No injuries are being reported.

Heavy rain and strong storms are expected to continue throughout Thursday. A greater risk of severe storms is in the forecast for Friday night through Sunday morning, so residents should remain weather aware.

Counties reporting damage:

Copiah: Barn destroyed, trees down near Wesson, flash flooding.

Barn destroyed, trees down near Wesson, flash flooding. Franklin: Trees down blocking MS Hwy 556.

Trees down blocking MS Hwy 556. Simpson: Several homes damaged and gas leak near Pine Grove Rd.

Several homes damaged and gas leak near Pine Grove Rd. Smith: Home damaged near MS Hwy 540.

The National Weather Service will confirm any tornadoes.

The State Emergency Operations Center is staffed and monitoring conditions and requests for resources from counties.