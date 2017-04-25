Timeline of Arkansas execution from AP reporter

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmate Jack Jones, who is one of two Arkansas killers set to die Monday, April 24, 2017, in the nation’s first double execution in more than 16 years. Jones was given the death penalty for the 1995 rape and killing of Mary Phillips. (Arkansas Department of Correction via AP, File)

VARNER, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge temporarily halted a second execution Monday night in Arkansas after attorneys said in a court filing that the first execution for Jack Jones “appeared to be tortuous and inhumane.” The judge lifted the stay later in the evening and the second inmate, Marcel Williams, was executed.

Associated Press reporter Andrew DeMillo witnessed Jones’ execution along with two other media witnesses. He was seated in the third row of the execution chamber. A window separates the chamber from the witnesses.

Here is his account:

7:04 p.m. The curtains to the execution chamber opened. An intravenous line was placed prior to the curtains opening. Jones began a lengthy last statement.

7:06 p.m. Jones finished his statement. Officials turned off the microphone inside the execution chamber and the lethal injection began. For about a minute, Jones’ lips moved but nothing was audible from where the AP was seated.

7:07 p.m. A man wearing a headset began touching Jones’ face and put a tongue depressor in Jones’ mouth.

7:08 p.m. The official again placed a tongue depressor in Jones’ mouth and placed his hands on Jones’ mouth. Jones’ chest was rising intermittently.

7:09 p.m. Jones’ chest was still rising. The tongue depressor was still in his mouth.

7:10 p.m. Jones’ chest was still rising.

7:11 p.m. Jones’ chest still appeared to be rising. The official opened Jones’ eyelids and moved his head to check consciousness.

7:12 p.m. The official rubbed Jones’ sternum. There was no visible movement from Jones.

7:13 p.m. No visible movement from Jones.

7:17 p.m. The official opened Jones’ eyelids again and touched his sternum.

7:18 p.m. The official took off his headset and placed a stethoscope on Jones’ chest.

7:19 p.m. A man, believed to be a coroner, placed a stethoscope on Jones’ chest.

7:20 p.m. Jones was declared dead.