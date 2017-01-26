Tishomingo County Man Cleared Of Fondling Charges

IUKA (WCBI) – It took a Tishomingo County jury less than two hours to clear a Tishomingo County man of fondling charges.

Christopher Spain was charged with the crime on October 2013 but finally faced a trial starting Monday. Defense attorney Tony Farese says the case was very complex because Spain had moved to Alabama after being charged. Defense investigator Terry Cox located six witnesses who testified for Spain in the case. One of the key parts of the trial involved depositions from Christopher Spain’s teen children Erin and Peyton which were taken before both were killed in a car accident in April 2015.