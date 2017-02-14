Toomer’s Oaks To Be Replaced Again

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn University is once again replacing its landmark oak trees at Toomer’s Corner.

A university statement says workers will plant new trees on Saturday because of damage caused by a fire in September.

The current trees were planted there after a University of Alabama fan poisoned the original Toomer’s oaks.

Toomer’s Corner is a traditional gathering for Auburn fans to celebrate football victories by rolling the trees with toilet paper. A German man pleaded guilty last month to setting fire to paper on one of the trees after a game.

The new trees will be slightly smaller than the original replacements. University horticulturist Gary Keever says smaller trees generally fare better than older ones when they’re being transplanted.

Fans won’t be allowed to roll the new trees until they’re older.

