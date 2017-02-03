Trace Not The Place For Drunk Driving

NPS RELEASE

LEE CO, MS– The Natchez Trace Parkway (Parkway) law enforcement rangers will conduct high intensity patrols on February 5, 2017, as part of a national effort to promote traffic safety. In conjunction with the National Park Service Traffic Safety Coalition, rangers continue to target dates associated with increases in traffic deaths. This event targets traffic associated with Super Bowl Sunday. Inattentive and impaired driving, speeding, not wearing seatbelts, and unlicensed drivers are recurring factors in fatal accidents on the Parkway. The goal of the operation is to provide a deterrent effect and arrest drivers for these and other traffic offenses, by significantly increasing patrol coverage on the Parkway.

You can help prevent a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrest from occurring. If your gathering or celebration includes alcohol or if you are away from home, make plans to designate a sober driver for your guests or yourself. A DUI and/or drug-impaired arrest can cost more than $10,000 in fines, include jail time, loss of driver’s license, attorney fees, higher insurance rates, and can cause embarrassment when friends and family find out.

The National Park Service recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: