HOUSTON (WCBI) – A traffic stop on the Natchez Trace Parkway leads to a felony drug casein Chickasaw County.

Deputies stopped 25 year old Haley Turman of Okolona for careless driving and during that stop found suspected methamphetamine in the car. She is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Careless Driving and DUI by North Mississippi Narcotics and Chickasaw County Sheriff Department.