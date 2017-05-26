Track Standout Drowns In Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) – A student athlete from Pennsylvania has drowned in Alabama, ahead of the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championship he was competing in.

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qmWz8B ) that Gulf Shores Police Department spokesman Jason Woodruff says 19-year-old Tyler Deshon Carter of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, died at South Baldwin Medical Center on Wednesday after lifeguards pulled him out of the water. Carter was a sophomore history major at Pittsburgh’s Point Park University and a member of the men’s track and field team.

He was ranked fourth nationally in the triple jump and was scheduled to compete in Saturday’s championship in Gulf Shores.

His death has been classified as an accident and remains under investigation.

