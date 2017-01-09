Traffic Stops Net Meth Arrests On Separate Occasions

TISHOMINGO CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Three are arrested and facing felony charges in Tishomingo County after two separate traffic stops yield drugs.

42-year-old Steven Gaines of Burnsville was the first arrest. On Friday, Tishomingo Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over on County Road 311 after they noticed he was driving slowly and had pulled

of on the side of the roadway.

The deputies thought Gaines was having some car trouble and pulled in behind him. After speaking with Gaines, the officers asked him for his license, but Gaines didn’t have one.

They reported Gaines acting nervous, so they asked him if he had anything illegal in his vehicle. Gaines said no and gave them permission to search, which yielded a bag of meth.

Gaines was arrested and taken to the Tishomingo County Jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He remains in custody waiting for bond to be set.

The second traffic stop on Saturday saw two arrests.

32-year-old Christopher Vanbibber of Iuka and 45-year-old Nicole Hughes of Tuscumbia, Alabama are also in jail on felony drug charges.

Tishomingo Sheriff’s deputies and some officers with the Iuka Police Department pulled over the vehicle Vanbibber and Hughes were in for improper equipment.

When they stopped, one of the deputies said the passenger started acting suspicious, so they asked for permission to search the vehicle.

The driver agreed, and during the search, officers say they found nine bags of methamphetamine.

Both Vanbibber and Hughes are charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Both remain in the Tishomingo County Jail awaiting bond.