Travis Outlaw Can Avoid Jail Time As Part Of Plea

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Starkville native and former NBA player Travis Outlaw now has the possibility of not facing jail time or having a felony on his record.

WCBI learned Tuesday he entered a guilty plea Friday in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court. He originally faced a felony marijuana possession charge.

As part of the agreement, he will serve two years of what the state calls non-adjudicated probation. The process allows first-time, non-violent defendants to complete certain conditions and avoid a conviction on their record.

A judge ordered Outlaw to pay a $1,200 fine and attend parenting classes. He was released on a $10,000 bond after his arrest.

He was arrested last year for having between 250 grams and 1 kilogram of marijuana but it was downgraded Friday to between 250 and 500 grams. That charge can lead to a two- to eight-year prison sentence.

He has continued to host the annual Travis Outlaw Day in Starkville in August, which features games and activities for kids. Starkville aldermen announced the first Travis Outlaw Day on Aug. 26, 2005.

Outlaw graduated from Starkville High School and immediately turned pro 2003. He played for four NBA teams, spending the most time with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Philadelphia 76ers waived him in 2014.