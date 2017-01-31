Trial Continues In 2014 Club Rock Shooting Case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A detective took the stand Tuesday in day two of the trial for Tobias Coleman, a man charged in a 2014 Oktibbeha County shooting.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Brent Watson gave an account of the evidence in the incident that resulted in five people being shot at Club Rock in the spring of 2014.

Coleman is facing one count of aggravated assault in the shooting injury of then 18-year-old Zacharias Blanchard, who was shot in the head.

The state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case. Coleman was 21 when U.S. Marshals arrested him in Memphis in September of 2014.

Watson has previously told WCBI that more than 1,000 people were at Club Rock when the incident occurred and more than 20 gunshots were fired.