Truck Belonging To North Mississippi Company Involved In Fatal Crash

JACKSON (WCBI) – One person is dead following a morning accident in Jackson.   Jackson Police confirm the driver of a semi was killed when his rig struck a bridge support on Interstate 55 in downtown Jackson . The truck appears to be part of the fleet from Franklin Furniture in Houston.   WCBI will have the latest on this story has it becomes available

