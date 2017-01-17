Truck Belonging To North Mississippi Company Involved In Fatal Crash

JACKSON (WCBI) – One person is dead following a morning accident in Jackson. Jackson Police confirm the driver of a semi was killed when his rig struck a bridge support on Interstate 55 in downtown Jackson . The truck appears to be part of the fleet from Franklin Furniture in Houston. WCBI will have the latest on this story has it becomes available

Scene of fatal crash on I-55S/Fortification. One lane of South bound traffic is open at this time while officials conduct an investigation. pic.twitter.com/XlZcGkfrPp — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 17, 2017