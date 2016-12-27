Tuesday Forecast: Morning Showers End; Dry Afternoon

TODAY: Scattered showers will persist through the morning but will begin fading away by before lunch, leaving dry weather for the afternoon. High temperatures likely have already occurred (shortly after midnight), but temperatures will hover in the 60s for most locations through the day…with some 50s possible for our northern communities.

TONIGHT: The sky temporarily clears through the evening and overnight, but some patchy fog could develop as a result. Lows should drop back into the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A dry, mild day will feature increasing clouds by afternoon and evening, and rain chances return late in the night.

THURSDAY: Showers will be possible early in the day but will be quickly moving out of the region by mid-morning. The sky should clear quickly as well, but highs will only manage the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A quick taste of winter returns to the Mid-South to round out the week. Expect a sub-freezing start to the day with highs in the 50s in the afternoon with a sunny sky.

WEEKEND: An unsettled weather pattern looms to close out 2016 and to ring in 2017. Rain becomes likely by Saturday afternoon and is likely to persist into the overnight hours with rising temperatures. Some storms are possible as well, but they should not be severe. By Sunday, warmer and more unstable air will be in place, and we’ll have to begin watching any storms for possible strengthening trends.

MONDAY: A final disturbance swings through the region, bringing a continued rain/thunderstorm chance. Some strong storms are possible during this time as well as highs reach the lower 70s.

