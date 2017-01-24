Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Nice

TODAY: Another taste of spring amidst winter is in the cards today with mostly sunny conditions giving way to highs in the 60s by afternoon.

TONIGHT: Some high clouds could filter in across the region in advance of our next disturbance; expect lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: In advance of an incoming cold front, warmer air should pool and upper 60s to possibly lower 70s seem attainable despite added cloud cover. While moisture will be scant, it will not be totally inconsequential, so at least a thin ribbon of light to moderate showers is expected to form along the front by afternoon.

END OF WEEK: In response to eastern U.S. troughing, cooler air should be able to seep into the region with highs returning to the lower 50s and morning lows near freezing.

WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: A barrage of short wave troughs embedded within the aforementioned longer wave trough will encourage some colder air to work its way into the viewing area by Sunday and into next week. It looks like we can close the January book on a below average temperature page after reading several warm air chapters!

Be sure to share your weather pictures with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!